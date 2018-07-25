Spiritual director Christopher Carrick will speak at West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library hosts a talk with spiritual director Christopher Carrick on Thursday, August 2, at 4:30 pm. The talk, titled “The Hidden Spiritual Agenda of Relationships,” is described by Carrick: “We seek out romantic relationships for love, companionship, and support, but in many cases what we don’t realize is that our Spirit has a very different objective. One that is often in conflict with our conscious intentions.”

Carrick had worked informally with people for years before realizing it was his calling in 2001. Today, he offers workshops and retreats to those who are seeking spiritual transformation, as well as ongoing one-on-one guidance. He has worked in such varied settings as private homes for weekly study groups, in church Sunday School classes, and with inmates in jail. He grew up in Edgartown and returned to the Island five years ago. He currently resides in West Tisbury with his wife and their two dogs.