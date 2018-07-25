Vineyard Scene: Islanders support the arts at Featherstone Gala

1 of 10

Last Saturday I attended the annual Featherstone Center for the Arts Gala. I was simply blown away by the event, having never been to one before. It rates right up there with Taste of the Vineyard, Possible Dreams, and a few other milestone fundraisers. The gala took place for the first time at the art center’s renewed campus. The sold-out event brought 340 supporters to the not yet year-old Art Barn and surrounding tents to bid on silent and live auction items while enjoying hors d’oeuvres and dinner. Local businesses and artists contributed generously to the vast silent auction of over 100 items and packages, including donating work by 40 local artists. The annual gala is Featherstone’s largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds supporting year-round art programs and offerings. Saturday’s event was a beautiful show of support for the arts and creativity on-Island and at Featherstone. The priority this Island places on the arts and the generosity of its benefactors never cease to amaze me.