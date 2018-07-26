Bus driver photographed on phone while driving

Peter Pan bus lines is looking to identify a bus driver who was photographed looking at his phone while simultaneously operating a bus full of people headed from Woods Hole to Boston.

The photograph of the driver sparked concern and anger after it was posted on the Islanders Talk Facebook page on Thursday.

Passenger Jarda Kral, an Island resident, posted the picture while on the bus to Logan Airport, according to the post. He wrote the bus was travelling on the highway at what he guessed to be 60 miles per hour.

“I feel really safe,” he wrote.

Kral is traveling by plane and could not be interviewed, but in a text message said he may be available to speak on Friday.

Chris Crean, vice president of safety and security for Peter Pan, told The Times he received the picture from the passenger and immediately began investigating. He said that Peter Pan bus drivers wear white shirts, and the driver in the picture was wearing a blue shirt. With this information, Crean concluded that the bus was a rental coach that Peter Pan hired outside of its own operation. “We are currently looking for the company and trying to identify the driver,” said Crean. When the company and driver are identified, Crean said Peter Pan will cease to use the driver, or may even discontinue use of that particular coach company. “What the company does is up to them, they might terminate his position, but if it was one of our drivers, they would be fired,” Crean said.

Peter Pan has a zero tolerance policy for any negligent driving conduct, he said. “Drivers have been fired for talking on their phone,” Crean said. “No text is worth getting in an accident over.”

State law forbids the use of of a phone to text while driving. The offense carries a $100 for a first offense, by a fine of $250 for a second offense and by a fine of $500 for a third or subsequent offense, according to the Registry of Motor Vehicles website.

Crean said that although this sort of conduct is out there everyday, passenger safety is a central priority. “My family uses the bus line. I certainly wouldn’t want my kids on that bus,” Crean said.

Peter Pan has an idea of who the driver is, but Crean said he will not release that information until it is confirmed.

Frank Dougherty, vice president of operations for Peter Pan, said he takes this kind of negligence very seriously, and will act accordingly once the driver’s identity is discovered.

This is a developing story.