Names needed for newborn alpaca

Silver Angel, a 6 year-old hembra (adult female alpaca) at Island Alpaca in Vineyard Haven, has just given birth to a little cupid.

The 3 day old cria (newborn alpaca), does not yet have a name. Island Alpaca is having a public contest to see who can come up with the best name for the cute male alpaca. Barbara Ronchetti, owner of Island Alpaca, said she wants to find a name that either starts with the same letter as the mother’s name, or to have a similar name. She said any names about angels will be considered, or any names starting with the letter S. The winner will receive a $100 gift certificate to the Island Alpaca store.

A contest was also held where people could guess the alpaca’s birth weight and win a $50 gift certificate to the Island Alpaca store. Someone made a near exact guess at 18.4 pounds. There is a clipboard at the alpaca farm where people can write name suggestions, but anyone who thinks they have a cute or clever name can also call Island Alpaca at 508-693-5554. Another expecting hembra, Angelina, will give birth in mid August, according to Ronchetti. “It could be a week earlier or a week later, we’re not entirely sure,” Ronchetti said.