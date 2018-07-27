Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, raised himself above calling Trump voters a basket of deplorables.

“I would never say most of Trump’s voters are bigots,” said Cohen to a packed audience at the Hebrew Center. Cohen was speaking on hate and extremism in America as part of the Summer Institute Speaker Series. He tempered his remarks by saying that rather, Trump’s rhetoric has been making it okay for hate groups to come into the public eye.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has been monitoring hate crimes made in the USA after Trump’s election. “In 10 days we had 1,000 [cases],” Cohen said. Many of the crimes, he recounted, were made in Trump’s name.

The Southern Poverty Law Center was founded in 1971. Their work centers in the deep south with the motto, “Fighting hate, teaching tolerance, seeking justice.” They monitor hate groups and take them to court. From their observations, Cohen said typically white supremacists don’t support either party, however, “Mr. Trump played footsies with them.”

This public acceptance of white supremacy and hate is especially damaging to American society. “America has never had an easy time curbing out ethnocentric tendencies,” said Cohen. It is easy to rely on the idealistic narrative that America is a nation of immigrants, however, Cohen cited historical examples of the type of welcome Klan members gave Polish immigrants in the 1920s.

Cohen didn’t end on a happy note either. “We’re in for some tough times,” he said, even though Trump will eventually be out of office, Trumpism will stick around long after the man is gone. When asked what the public can do to fight the hate speech that is characteristic of Trumpism, Cohen resorted to advice that can be quoted from almost any liberal speech, vote, get out of your bubble, and talk to your neighbors.

This story will be updated with more details from Cohen’s talk.