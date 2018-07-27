Pedestrians struck by VTA bus

Updated 9:50 am

Two pedestrians were injured, one critically, when they were struck by a Vineyard Transit Authority bus Thursday night in Edgartown, according to a Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer and other sources.

The injuries occurred on Church Street where the VTA has one of its stops outside the visitors’ center.

Edgartown police and fire departments, along with state police, responded to the scene at 10:20 pm.

Both of the people injured were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for treatment. A passenger on the bus was also injured and taken to the hospital by Oak Bluffs ambulance.

Police Chief Bruce McNamee is actively investigating the incident, town administrator James Hagerty said.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.