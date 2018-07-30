Remembering Polly Hill’s first director

To the Editor:

No celebration of the arboretum’s 20th anniversary would be complete without also acknowledging the important contributions made by its first director, Steve Spongberg, and his wife, Happy. Hand-picked by Polly Hill herself, Steve brought an invaluable combination of scholarly knowledge, practical know-how, and infectious enthusiasm to the task of turning Polly’s private passion into an ongoing, professional concern, and did much to plant many of the seeds — the informative newsletter, impressive list of guest lecturers, welcoming docents, and those wonderful, eco-friendly compost toilets — which still flourish today.

Alison and Petie Leslie

Edgartown