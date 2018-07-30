Visiting hours Thursday for Regina M. McDonough

Regina M. McDonough, 97, formerly of Hingham, died on Saturday evening, July 28, 2018, at the Aberjona Health and Rehabilitation center in Winchester. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. McDonough. She is survived by her son, James M. McDonough, and her sisters, Bernadette MacPherson and Virginia Hinds.

Visiting hours in the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, will be held on Thursday, August 2, from 5 pm to 7 pm. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Massasoit Avenue in Oak Bluffs, on Friday, August 3, at 10 am, followed by burial in Oak Grove Cemetery, Pacific Avenue, Oak Bluffs.

A complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Please visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.