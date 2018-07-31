Amity Island 5K and fun run

Lace up those running sneakers, and join Amity Island Running Club for their annual 5K and fun run on Sunday, August 5, starting at 8:45 am. Registration begins at 7:30 am, and the fun runners’ kickoff is at 8:45 am. 5K runners and walkers begin at 9 am. The race begins at the FARM Institute in Katama, and continues along Edgartown Bay Road, past South Beach and back along the bike path to the finish line at the FARM Institute. For more information, and to register for the race, visit amityislandrunningclub.com.