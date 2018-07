On Saturday, August 4, from 3:30 to 5 pm, come to an art reception at the West Tisbury library for Island artist Marie-Louise Rouff. Her exhibit features colorful abstract paintings that are “about construction from bits of visual memory” and “landscape of a personal kind.” Marie-Louise’s work will be displayed in the library’s Community Room throughout the month of August. The reception is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.