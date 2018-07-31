Chilmark: Family reunion

Oh August, so soon. It’s nice to see sold-out events all over town, bright lights reflecting off night skies from outdoor celebrations, animals grazing, farm stands full, and getting to eat fresh berries from the bushes on walks. If you’re lucky, you may have caught some Island musicians hanging out at Squid Row before sunset, enjoyed Squibby at sunrise, and found some new favorite eats or recipes, besides the first fresh Island corn.

Beth Larsen’s cousin Isabelle Abadie-Beziere’s paintings at the M.V. Savings Bank (across from the CCC) are up through Thursday, August 9. Sorry, folks, no more sign-ups for this year’s road race, but volunteers welcome, and come cheer everyone on on Saturday, August 11. If you are not registered and want to vote or change parties for the September primary, August 15 is the deadline. Head to Town Hall to register. Speaking of Town Hall, town clerk Jennifer Christy’s abstract painting exhibit opened at the Granary, and is up through August 4; four of her pieces were hanging outside when I drove by. You have until Saturday, August 11, to get your shopping done at Chilmark Chocolates, when they close through Sept. 6. There are two visible “WTF: Why the Fence?, Friends of Tradewinds” signs posted along Chilmark roads. I have many fond dog-walking memories from Tradewinds from my years living in Edgartown, and was surprised by signs up-Island.

Sig Van Raan reported that Sunday morning softball under a blue sunny sky had a great complement of players, ranging from five players between 14 and 18 years old, plus a significant number of 20-year-olds, to the older players. It was a pleasure to have 14-year-old Rupik Kupiau from the Czech Republic playing in his first-ever American softball game. Both games were extremely well played. Jim Feiner’s team beat Hans Solmssen’s team 8-7 in the first game. The second game was a well-pitched nail biter as Syd Wollinsky and Caleb Caldwell combined to shut out Hans Solmssen’s team 3-0. All were cheered on by early August arrivals from the sidelines.

It’s time for Chilmark Firefighter’s Association Back Yard Bash on Wednesday, August 1, from 5 to 8 pm. Enjoy an old-fashioned cookout with live music, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle. Bring blankets and beach chairs, and make yourselves at home.

Head down to the Commercial Dock in Menemsha to Meet the Fleet, free on Thursday, August 2 from 4 to 7 pm, with boat tours, live music, crab races, raw bar, fillet demonstrations, net mending, sea-scallop shucking, silent auction, and more.

The Martha’s Vineyard Author Series continues at the CCC at 7:30 pm on Sunday, August 5, when Cecile Richards, former head of Planned Parenthood, speaks about her memoir “Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead.” Go to mvbookfestival.com for details and tickets.

The M.V. Chamber Music Society hosts the M.V. Piano Quartet on Tuesday, August 7, at 8 pm at the CCC. Congratulations to M.V. Chamber Music Society founder Dee (Dolores) Stevens, who was honored with the 2018 Inspiration Award, presented by Wendy Taucher Dance Opera Theater last week. We can thank Dee’s friend for suggesting they do a gig on the Vineyard in 1971. For tickets, see mvcms.org.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival continues on Monday, August 6, with a Beach Plum Inn dinner featuring director Dawn Porter and author and journalist Charlayne Hunter-Gault at 6 pm, followed by an 8 pm screening of “Bobby Kennedy for President.” Cinema Circus is in town Wednesday, August 8. On August 8 at 8 pm, see “NASA’s Journey to Tomorrow,” followed by a discussion with director Rory Kennedy. RSVP required for Cinema Circus and all free screenings; please check tmvff.org/schedule2018 for films, tickets, and more info.

The Chilmark library Wednesdays at 5 pm continues on Wednesday, August 1, when documentary photographer Edward Grazda will speak about his most recent book “Mean Streets: NYC 1970-1985.” The following Wednesday, August 8, attorneys and advocates Alexi Ashe Meyers and Rebecca Dince Zipkin present “Sexual Exploitation and the Internet in the #MeToo Era.” On Thursday, August 2, kids and teens can enjoy pizza and a movie at 12:30 pm. Join artist Carol Brown Goldberg at the reception of her exhibition, “Extravagant Eden: Selected Paintings and Works on Paper” on August 4 from 3 to 4:30pm. The Chilmark library now has weekly knitting group on Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 pm; bring your own supplies and projects. Enjoy Paddington Story Time with Rizwan on Tuesday, August 7, at 10:30 am. Every Wednesday in July and August there is a Lego Free Build from noon to 4 pm. Head for the Makerspace Afternoon at 2 pm on Saturday, August 11. It’s not too late to enter the annual Elisa Brickner Poetry Contest for students entering junior high, grades 6 – 8, and high school, grades 9 -12; entries through August 11. For info or questions, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. For those newly arrived, be sure to sign up for the newsletter to keep up with the goings-on, or check the Facebook page. Summer hours include Mondays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Vineyard Sound every Tuesday at 7 pm through August 25: Enjoy this a capella group at the Chilmark Community Church. Suggested donation: adults $15, kids $5. 9 Menemsha Crossroads, Chilmark.

Montreal’s amazing modern dance group on ice Le Patin Libre will perform at the Ice Arena August 3 and 4. Tickets are still available for the Yard’s annual benefit on Tuesday, August 7, at 5 pm, featuring Red Baraat at a private Chilmark home. This week’s dance classes offer an Afro-Brazilian experience with Will Brown. Check out daily yoga, see what else is going on, and get tickets or learn about kids’ dance camp at dancetheyard.org, or call 508-645-9662.

Have a great week.