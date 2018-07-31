Let’s explore David Sedaris

Writer, cultural critic, and satirist David Sedaris returns to the Island next week to share his signature self-deprecating humor.

Sedaris will read all-new stories on stage at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown for two nights in a row with WCAI as part of the Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series. There will also be an audience Q&A and a book signing.

Sedaris is known for his witty and satirical essay collections “Naked,” “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” “Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls,” “Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002),” and his newest book released in May, “Calypso,” among others.

Many of his stories are autobiographical in nature and concern his family, middle-class upbringing in North Carolina, jobs, education, homosexuality, drug use, and life in France and England. Sedaris focuses on these topics with a quirky disposition much to the reader’s amusement.

Sedaris is a frequent contributor to The New Yorker magazine, was named “Humorist of the Year,” by Time magazine in 2001, and has been nominated for two Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word Album and Best Comedy Album.

David Sedaris performs at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, August 8 and 9, at 8 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at mvconcertseries.com.