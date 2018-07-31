The Friends of Martha’s Vineyard Family Planning present a community forum called “Lifting the Veil” on Saturday, August 4, from 5 to 7 pm. The forum at the Old Whaling Church will discuss shame, secrecy, and abortion on Martha’s Vineyard, and will touch on options and accessibility for Islanders. The goal is to let community voices be heard. Panelists include Amy Brenneman, Denise Schepici, Elizabeth Barnes, Rebecca Hart Holder, Andrea Miller, and Cesar Rodriguez. For more information, email obsusan@icloud.com.