Tour the gingerbread cottages

Next Wednesday, August 8, the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association host its 23rd annual Gingerbread Cottage Tour from 10 am to 3 pm. This is the only day of the year that these privately owned cottages will be open to the public. All the cottages are located just inside the Circuit Avenue entrance of the campground, and are larger than you think. Tickets are $30 per person, and include a tour of six cottages, the Cottage Museum, and an array of refreshments. For more information or to buy tickets, visit mvcma.org. Tickets can also be purchased the day of. Proceeds benefit the Tabernacle Restoration Fund.