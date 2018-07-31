Walkenstein – Crossland

Merri and Michael Walkenstein of Blue Bell, Pa., and Edgartown are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Walkenstein of Edgartown, and Kyle Blake Crossland of Oak Bluffs, son of Bernadette and Mark Crossland and the late Mary Virginia Kranz-Crossland of Oak Bluffs.

Ms. Walkenstein is a graduate of Germantown Academy, Lafayette College, and Drexel University Graduate College. She is an English language specialist at the Tisbury School. Mr. Crossland is a graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He is a horticulture instructor at MVRHS, and a landscape design and project manager for Crossland Landscape

The wedding will take place on July 14, 2019.