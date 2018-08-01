Altius finishes ahead of 10 competitors

1 of 4

Nineteen Holmes Hole skippers waited out the alarming radar reports to sail a triangle around the harbor on Thursday, July 26. The evening proved sunny and dramatic, with plenty of gusty wind. Of the 10 competitors in the B Division, Altius, a Stuart Knockabout belonging to Alan Wilson, came out on top. Stuart Halpert’s Alerion 28, Providence, was less than a minute behind, and another Alerion 28, At Last, sailed by Jim Dixon, finished barely eight seconds later on corrected time.

Sienna, Jerry Goodale’s Catalina 34, took the honors in the A Division, as the 18-knot SSW breeze favored the bigger boats. Apres, a J120 sailed by Steve Bessie, took second place, while Tango, another J Boat, a J100 owned by Phil Hale, was third. Everyone finished in under an hour.

Sunday, July 29, was the last racing day of the June/July series for Holmes Hole sailors. Anticlimactically, the morning race was abandoned when some racers never got to the start, while others who had managed to start hadn’t made it to the first mark within an hour. A sailor’s life is a hard life. A 5-knot whisper of a NE breeze made the afternoon race possible, at least. Tango, was first in the A Division, less than a minute ahead of Escape, a J100 owned by Tom and Laurie Welsh. Tim Gollin’s Brenta 38, Scheggia, came in third. Tamu edged ahead of Penelope in the B Division, and Tyche, the only Vineyard 15 in the fleet, owned by Bow Van Riper, placed third.

Hotly contested between the lighter boats and the more solid cruising boats, the results of the series found Sienna in the top spot of the A Division, with Penelope, Mo Flam’s Alerion 28, winning the B Division. And so a new series begins on August 3.

Holmes Hole Sailing Association races are held on Thursdays and Sundays. All are welcome. Please consult holmeshole.org for details.