Amity Island 5K this Sunday

The Amity Island 5K Run/Walk, formerly the Vineyard Scoops 5K Tour of Edgartown, is set for 9 am on Sunday at the FARM Institute at Katama Farm, 14 Aero Way, in Edgartown. A half-mile fun run begins at 8:45. Registration and number pickup on race morning is 7:30 to 8:45. The cost is $25 for ages 13 and over, $15 for ages 12 and under, and $5 for the fun run.

The course begins and ends at the FARM Institute, passing along Edgartown Bay Road and South Beach.

For more information, visit lightboxreg.com/amity-island-5k-2018.