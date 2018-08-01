Chappy Pong tourney August 12

The 11th annual all-island Chappy Pong table tennis tournament will take place at the Chappaquiddick Community Center on Sunday, August 12. Registration is at 11 am, with competition beginning at noon. The event is sponsored by the center and the Martha’s Vineyard Table Tennis Club, mvttc.com. The club, a member of the USA Table Tennis, will manage the event using USATT rules and equipment guidelines. Players of all ages and experience levels can enter the competition, organized in a round-robin format. Finalists will be awarded traditional edible prizes, pies from Morning Glory Farm. Contact Bob O’Rourke, 508-627-7902, for more information.