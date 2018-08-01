Highlanders earn top seed for men’s softball playoffs

The Highlanders, the only team to interrupt the Hurricanes string of six Island Softball League championships in the past seven years, finished in first place at the close of the regular season on Monday, earning the top seed for the upcoming playoffs.

The Highlanders sport a gaudy 15-1 record, followed by the Blazers (13-3), the Hurricanes and Brewhas (11-5), Whitecaps (8-8), Misfits (3-13), Mermen (2-14) and Floaters (1-15).

The first round, which began on August 1 and continues Thursday and Monday at Veterans Park, and all other series are best-of-three.