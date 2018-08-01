Honeys and Snaps stay alive

1 of 5

The Honeys and Snaps won elimination games Tuesday night at Veterans Park to stay alive in the Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Softball League playoffs, while the season came to an end for the defending champion Rug Sox and the Shady Ladies.

In the opening game of the evening, the Honeys jumped out to an early 8-0 lead en route to a 15-4 win over the Shadies. Leadoff hitter Sarah Wennes went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, while Elissa Decosta, Emily deBettencourt, Kendall Robinson, Sarah Strem, Amy Maciel, Becky Nutton, and Ashley Medeiros had two hits apiece. The Shadies scored all of their runs in the third inning, with Katie Chapman, Sue Sanford, Michelle Otteri, and Sydney Davies all crossing the plate.

In the nightcap, the Snaps edged the Rug Sox, 7-6. The Snaps scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 7-4 lead. Kelly Sullivan singled, Kurstin Meehan walked and her sister, Jackie Millard, hit a two-run double. Catherine Townes then singled to score Millard with what proved to be the winning run. Sam Robinson, Kathryn Clark, and Michelle Cacchiotti all singled as the Sox responded with two runs in the bottom half, but the rally fell short after Kurstin Moore fired a ball from left field to Snaps catcher Kara Thibodeau for the final out.

On July 26, the league’s top two seeds, the Mama’s Girls and Creamers, rolled to big wins. At Veterans Park, Jenna Zechner ripped two doubles and a single, racking up five RBIs to lead the Mama’s attack in a 12-5 win over the Honeys. Emily Williston hit three singles, while Caroline Davey and Martha Scheffer added two each for the Mama’s Girls.

The Creamers, meanwhile, lived up to their name by belting out 27 hits in a 20-5 win over the defending champion Rug Sox at the West Tisbury School. Julie “Mambo” Rodenbaugh slugged a grand slam, with Veronika Buckley and Zoë Nugent adding doubles. Kelly Silvia had two hits and three RBIs. Nugent, Shauna O’Donnell, Tina Colarusso, Becca Goreham, Kelly Bouse, and Lindsay Russo, finished with three hits. Alleyne Hughes, Tara Dinkel, Buckley, and Rodenbaugh had two each and Sam Burns knocked in a pair of runs. Kara Ryan singled in her only at bat.

Four teams remain in the quest for the championship which resumes on August 2. The Mama’s Girls play the Creamers at Veterans Park, while the Honeys play the Snaps at the West Tisbury School. Both games begin at 6:15 pm.