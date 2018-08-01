Saturday morning fun at the Children’s Festival

1 of 6

Kids and family members enjoyed a variety of games and activities at the annual Children’s Festival on Saturday, July 28.

Held by the Martha’s Vineyard Camp Meeting Association (MVCMA), the fun started at 10:30 am at the Tabernacle in Oak Bluffs. Thanks to some supportive Circuit Avenue businesses, hundreds of prizes were available for anyone who wanted to play. In order to be less consumer-based and more inclusive, MVCMA rewards all participants with prizes. With plenty of parking around the Campground, as well as parking at the Tabernacle reserved for public events like this one, the festival was easily accessible to families.

According to Molly Shabica, an MVCMA board member who planned and contributed to the festival, the association is always thinking of new games and activities to incorporate. Each ticket is 50 cents, and all games cost only one ticket. There was bottle bowling; a Ping-Pong bounce game; a lollipop pull where children pulled out a lollipop to get a prize; different beanbag toss games; ring toss; and mini soccer. Cupcakes were available to be frosted and decorated with all the yummy fixings. Children played games and had their faces painted like tigers, turtles, and cats.

Shabica said this event has been going on for decades, and each year there is a larger turnout. “We try to bring something new to the event every year,” Shabica said. “It’s just a good time for everyone involved.”