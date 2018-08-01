Sharks still first with four games left in regular season

The Martha’s Vineyard Sharks continue to lead the way in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League standings, with four games remaining in the regular season.

Despite a 5-1 loss to the second-place Worcester Bravehearts on Tuesday night, the Sharks began August with a 2½ game lead and a 34-16 record. Worcester, at 31-18, has a game in hand. The teams play each other twice in the final week, August 3 in Worcester, and August 4 at the Shark Tank (7 pm start).

The Sharks need two more wins to eclipse their best-ever regular season mark of 35-18, set in the 2013 championship season.

Monday at the Tank, the Sharks swept a day-night doubleheader from the North Shore Navigators of Lynn. In game one, the Sharks overcame a 4-3 Navs lead with a five-run seventh inning. Eric Foggo of Stetson University homered and finished the game with five RBIs. Kai Nelson and Josh Spiegel both doubled. Nate Tellier picked up the win, pitching one inning of relief following starter Dalton Ponce, who scattered eight hits, striking out four batters and walking three, with no earned runs in six innings of work. Connor Hall pitched the final two innings and earned the save.

The Sharks chewed up the Navs in the nightcap by a 9-0 count, scoring three runs in the third and six in the fourth. Jackson Raper homered with three RBIs, and Matt Hogan doubled. Starting pitcher Chance Huff of Vanderbilt improved to 4-0, allowing just three hits in seven innings, with six Ks.

The Sharks host the Brockton Rox on August 2 at 7 pm, and close out the regular season at Brockton on Sunday.