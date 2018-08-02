Accused drug dealer held on $25,000 cash bail

Sean M. Geddis, 25, who allegedly admitted his role to police in supplying drugs that led to a fatal overdose, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Edgartown District Court Thursday to charges of distribution of a Class A drug (heroin) and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Judge Thomas Kirkman set bail at $25,000, an amount that prompted a profane-laced outburst from Geddis.

“So a pedophile gets $500 bail…,” Geddis said loud enough to hear before adding two expletives at the end of the sentence.

Kirkman told him to settle down or he would be held in contempt of court.

Geddis appeared in court wearing a gray T-shirt with the sleeves cut off. He was in handcuffs and shackles.

During the bail hearing, assistant district attorney Dana White detailed the allegations against Geddis. White told the judge that on July 31 police began investigating a recent overdose death and accessed the deceased’s phone. It was determined that Geddis allegedly distributed drugs to the man, according to text messages read by police, the prosecutor said.

Geddis has had three prior convictions for possession of drugs, the prosecutor said in arguing for the $25,000 bail.

The defense attorney Matthew Jackson asked for bail to be set at a lower amount because Geddis is currently unemployed and has two children at home.

He recently was in detox for opiate use and has a self-abuse issue, Jackson told the judge.

White said the investigation is ongoing.