Rally tonight to put focus on drug dealers

One day after Dolores Borza quietly shined the spotlight on a recent drug overdose death, Mike Sisco is attempting to rally more of Martha’s Vineyard to do something about the scourge of opioids on the Island.

“Enough is enough, Sisco told The Times Thursday morning. “We need to make of an effort to get drug dealers off the street.”

He has gotten permission to hold a rally at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven at 6 pm Thursday, he said.

Like Borza, Sisco, 46, said the recent death of a friend named Joey has hit him hard. They both belonged to the same 12-step program and were friends.

“I got my life back together,” Sisco said. “I’m very passionate about this cause.”

Sisco, owner of Sisco Family Services, said he wants to bring attention to drug dealers. “We’re going to bring attention to your house,” he said. “All we’re trying to do is let people know that good people are dying. We want to be heard.”

Sisco said Thursday’s rally is a non-violent way to bring attention to the epidemic of opioid use and the drug dealers that are supplying deadly Fentanyl. On social media, he was able to “shake the trees” and get the names of some of the Island’s dealers, he said.

“I feel bad for the cops,” he said, noting that some are let out of jail only to reoffend. “They want these drug dealers off the streets as much as we do.”

Sisco has been on the Island for 10 years, and said he’s been part of the same 12-step program during that time. He estimated that at least 100 people who have been part of that program are now dead, victims of drug overdoses. In the Vineyard, he has found a place where he can be sober and has support, but knows there are drugs readily available.

Sisco said he was with Joey the day before he died. “The drugs that are getting peddled here are dangerous,” he said. “Maybe we need to open up more. There is a lot this community can do. Let’s make this a priority. This is beyond an epidemic. This is an issue that needs to be faced before it’s too late.”