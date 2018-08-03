Bill Clinton to speak at the Performing Arts Center

On August 22, at 6:30 pm, former President Bill Clinton will speak at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center (PAC) in Oak Bluffs, as part of the MV Author Series.

Clinton will discuss his first full-length novel, “The President is Missing,” and focus his discourse on the many timely issues that his novel raises about today’s political climate. Co-authored by novelist James Patterson, the 2018 book is “a powerful one-of-a-kind thriller filled with details only a president could know, and the kind of suspense only James Patterson can deliver,” according to a press release from the MV Author Series.

On James Patterson’s website, the plot of the book is described as being centered around cyberterror, espionage, and a traitor in the White House.

Clinton will be in conversation with Bob Barnett, Washington’s go-to publishing deal-maker for four decades and one of the premier authors’ representatives in the world, according to the release.

Suellen Lazarus, founder of the MV Book Festival, told the Times that Barnett is a literary agent who has represented many different politicians, such as the Clintons and the Obamas, for more than 40 years. It was Barnett’s idea to have Clinton and Patterson collaborate on the book. Lazarus said Barnett will interview Clinton about his book, as well as discuss a broad range of issues pertinent to today. The audience will also get a unique glimpse into Clinton’s life. “People will see how Clinton spends his time, what he cares about, and what issues he is interested in,” Lazarus said. “His conversation will certainly resonate with the conversations of today.”

The book received a 4 star review on the popular book review website Goodreads.com. A comment from Justin Tate on Goodreads says the book is “not JUST a thriller, it’s a scenario of what-ifs. The commentary on how a president has to make tough decisions.”

Clinton was a frequent visitor to the Vineyard during his presidency and after he left office.

General admission tickets are $60 for one ticket and $85 for two tickets, and both include one copy of the book with a bookplate signed by President Clinton and James Patterson. VIP tickets at $150 provide guests with two VIP seats in the front rows and a copy of the book autographed by President Clinton. Tickets are on sale now.