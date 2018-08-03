Helping make Dreams come true

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Possible Dreams Auction team, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the sponsors, donors, in-kind contributors, advertisers, volunteers, bidders, and auctiongoers for their generous spirit and enthusiasm demonstrated during the Ruby Anniversary Possible Dreams Auction on July 29.

We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to Mark and Gwenn Snider, who graciously opened their doors to host the Possible Dreams Auction at the treasured Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Katama — for the sixth year in a row! Mark and Gwenn go out of their way to make room for us at their busiest time of year, going above and beyond for us, and continuously exceeding expectations. The staff at the Winnetu are a delight to work with, and are always so welcoming and accommodating. We’re honestly not sure where the Possible Dreams Auction would be today without the ongoing support and generosity of Mark and Gwenn, as well as the generosity of so many on this Island.

On behalf of everyone here at MVCS and the Possible Dreams Auction team, we are grateful to everyone who makes the Possible Dreams Auction a success. Certainly as we celebrate our 40th anniversary, we celebrate all of you as well.

Julie Fay, executive director, MVCS

Liza Cowan May, auction chair