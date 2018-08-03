To the Editor:

No, not this year. Elections are coming, and I will not be voting for any of our selectmen. At their meeting on June 12, they made overtures to the public that they would do something about the desecration at Trade Wind Preserve. It’s been two months, and nothing’s been heard from them. I can’t support any one of those — they have sat idly by while the Land Bank has fenced in and gated one of the most pristine parcels of land Oak Bluffs has.

It’s not about dogs. It’s about a community of people who enjoy and appreciate this once vast and varied landscape.

Genevieve H. Abbot

Oak Bluffs