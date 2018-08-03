Read all about it

To the Editor:

An enormous recycling event has just concluded. Tens of thousands of donated books changed hands last weekend at the Friends of the West Tisbury Library book sale.

The $24,000 raised will sponsor public programs, purchase books, train staff, support summer reading for children, and more.

A great debt of gratitude to our 38 volunteers, most of whom toiled the entire month of July in hot and humid conditions! The West Tisbury School administrative and custodial staff are so welcoming and supportive. Brian Kennedy and his Community Service crew move dozens of tables and thousands of books.

None of this would be possible without the thousands of books donated by the Vineyard community. Please keep your donations coming — the shed at the school is always available.

Thank you, one and all.

Susan Wasserman

for the board of the Friends of WT Library