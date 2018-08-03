On the runway: iFashion Magazine

1 of 5

On Thursday, July 26, New York-based fashion magazine iFashion made its mark on Martha’s Vineyard. Founder Lloyd Crawford and his research and marketing director Laura Quiros brought their brand to the Vineyard with broader goals in mind— to engage this Island community.

They hosted a fashion show at the Harbor View Hotel showcasing Island models, makeup artists, designers, artists, and vendors. It was the first of what Quiros and Crawford hope to be an annual event. The show also featured Crawford’s new fashion line, L’Antonio Resort Wear.

“The event was a huge success,” Quiros wrote in an email to The Times. “It was an example of a vision turning into reality. We will be back!”

For more information about iFashion Magazine and L’Antonio Resort Wear, visit i-fashionmag.com or follow @lantonioresort. For purchases, contact Laura Quiros at lauraresort2018@gmail.com or 917-434-9392.