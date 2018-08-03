‘Say Her Name’: An unblinking look

“Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland” is gripping, a shocking documentary that tells us many things, the most important of which may be that this ain’t over, it’s just beginning.

If you were among the standing room only crowd at the MV Film Center at Thursday’s pre-screening, you know that, too.

What America now knows, thanks to bystander video and ensuing news coverage, is that Sandra Bland was 28, black and on her way to buy groceries on Friday afternoon, July 10, 2015, when second-year Texas state trooper Brian Encinia pulled her over for a turn signal violation that went bad. On July 10, Bland was found dead by hanging in her cell at the Waller County lockup.

Ten days after her death, Oscar-winning documentary filmmakers Kate Davis and Robert Heilbroner, longtime seasonal Island residents, got a call from the HBO network asking if they would do a documentary about the Bland case.

They would. When their HBO film airs on Dec. 3, America will know Sandra Bland and the perfect microcosm her story represents about policing and race relations in this country.

“We were on the Island when the story broke, watching like everybody else. It was mesmerizing and very upsetting. After HBO called us, we called Cannon Lambert (attorney for the Bland family of Naperville, Ill.), met with him in Chicago and we connected. He picked us to do it. A lot of people wanted to make this film,” Heilbroner said of the event which resonates of gothic southern mysteries.

At the Thursday screening, attended by Lambert, Bland’s mother, Geneva Reed-Veal and Sandra’s sister, Shavon Bland, he told the audience that “Kate and Robert seemed clearly to be the best people to tell this story,”

He chose well. The filmmakers have have used storytelling, clips from Bland’s video blogs and solid journalism to tell the story of a bright penny committed to racial unity, opposed to racial divide and police methodology of violence who died in police custody, by her own hand or by others.

Davis and Helibroner have delivered a taut, gripping story of the potential danger if you are black in America living in everyday life.

Sandra Bland, a graduate of Prairie View A and M University, knew that technology could make a difference in the fair dispensation of justice. Her video blogs, called “Sandy Speaks” were growing in viewership from about 1,000 for the first few to more than 7,000 in 2015.

The circumstances of her death and the meaning of her life have gripped and activated millions in the intervening period. The Dec. 3 release of the HBO documentary “Say Her Name: the Life and Death of Sandra Bland” is likely to up the ante for accountable policing and racial unity.