To the Editor:

Why The Vulgar? I am opposed to the idea of the fence at Tradewinds, but I find myself even more opposed to the vulgar road signs put out by a group called the Friends of Tradewinds, which are cheapening our Island. The majority of us would scold our own children for using such offensive implied language to make a point, so why is it OK that we as adults use it? As a civilized society, we should be able to do better than this.

Kevin Oliver

Menemsha