They’re here!

The Vineyard has been gifted with a bounty of fresh sea scallops, less than 24 hours old when we get them at the fish market. Thanks to Capt. Sam Hopkins, you can now visit Island fish markets and pick up these delectable beauties. Try the recipe below, sent to us by M.V. Fishermen’s Preservation Trust executive director Shelley Edmundson, and let us know how it was!

Grilled Sea Scallops with White Wine and Lemon Basil

Recipe: Tom Chase

Sea Scallops caught by: Capt. Sam Hopkins

Add:

One pound of sea scallops

Half a cup of white wine

Quarter cup of olive oil

One tablespoon of chopped lemon basil

Let it sit in the refrigerator for the duration of a cocktail or two, then throw them into a grill basket and cook until the translucency is barely gone.

It is simple — which is good, especially this time of year!