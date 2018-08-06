Car accident occurs in front of West Tisbury Fire Station

Updated August 6, 2018 4:02 pm

A two-car crash in West Tisbury sent two people to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital with injuries Monday afternoon, according to West Tisbury Police Chief Matt Mincone.

A small Mazda station wagon stopped to turn into the driveway of West Tisbury Fire Station One on Edgartown-West Tisbury Road when it was rear-ended by a Subaru, Mincone said. The driver of the Subaru, an Island resident whose name has not yet been disclosed, faces a citation for following too closely. Both of the injured people were in the Mazda. The driver of the Subaru was examined at the scene and medically cleared, Mincone said.

Fire Chief Manuel Estrella 3rd said to his recollection, a car wreck outside the fire station was a first.