Heat, humidity and theft stupidity

There’s no question it’s hot outside — it reached 87 Monday in Vineyard Haven — and apparently a thief couldn’t take it anymore. The Edgartown Police are looking for information into the theft of a Dalkin AC condenser from a home in the Katama area.

According to the post, the condenser was stolen between Thursday and Friday. “Based upon the manner the condsener was removed detectives believe the suspect(s) have a working knowledge of HVAC,” the post states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dayce Moore at 508-627-4343, ext. 23 or at dmoore@edgartown-ma.us. Crime tips can be sent via email at crimetips@edgartown-ma.us or by call or text at 774-310-1190.