Sankaty is back in service

9:30 am

The Steamship Authority has canceled one early-morning round trip of the MV Sankaty after an issue with the vessel’s batteries, SSA general manager Robert Davis wrote in an email.

“Over the weekend, there was a problem with the shore power connection on the MV Sankaty,” he wrote. “When the crew arrived this morning the batteries had drained. Power was restored but the electronics vendor for the navigational aids was called as a precaution to check the equipment as there is limited visibility in Woods Hole. The vendor is on site and we anticipate the M/V Sankaty will run its scheduled service starting at 9 am, thus missing the 1 roundtrip.

Initially, the SSA sent out an alert saying that the Sankaty would miss its 6:45 am Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven run and its 10:15 am Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole crossing.