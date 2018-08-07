Salt Licks

As part of the Instrumenthead Summer Tour, Michael Weintrob will show shots from his new book “Instrumenthead” at Salt, 67 Lagoon Pond Road, in Vineyard Haven from Friday, August 8, through Sunday, August 12. A fundraiser to finance a rock n’ roll program for Island teens will be held to kickoff the show on Friday night at 8 pm. Nate D’Angelo and Willy Mason will perform live music through the night. They will also hold a raffle. A portion of the proceeds will go to Alex’s Place for the continuation of their rock n’ roll summer camp through the winter for Island kids. Admission is $15.