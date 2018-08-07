Bridge Results

At the July 30, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 13 tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Bea Pear and Mollie Whalen, followed by Judy Baker and Ency Fokos in second, Barbara Silk and Dave Donald in third, Andy Jacknain and John O’Keefe in fourth, and Lolly Hand and Diane Drake in fifth. In the East-West direction, Barbara McClanahan and Lee Sinai finished first, followed by Wink Winkelman and Barbara Besse in second, Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in third, Jerri Grannis and Judy Maynes in fourth, and Ann Brown and Audrey Egger in fifth.

At the July 31, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, seven tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer, followed by Don Nelson and Wink Winkelman in second, and David Donald and Michel Riel in third. In the East-West direction, Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagan finished first, followed by Barbara Silk and Mollie Whalen in second, and Bea Phear and Cecily Greenaway in third place.

At the August 2, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club, 11 pairs competed. First place went to Rachel Alpert and Barbara McLagan, followed by David Donald and Rich Colter in second, Carol Whitmarsh and Deirdre Ling in third, and Mollie Whalen and Cecily Greenaway in fourth.

At the Bridge Club of Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday, August 4, seven tables were in play. In the North-South direction, Deirdre Ling and Ed Russell finished first, followed by Rachel Alpert and Ann Brown in second, and Cheryl Neal and Dotti Arnold in third. In the East-West direction, Tillie Foster and Emily Robertson finished first, followed by Jim Kaplan and Brooks Robards in second, and Jim Wolf and Sally Fitzgerald in third.