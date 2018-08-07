Edgartown: Rotary pancake breakfast

Today is the day. Riley and I head to Boston tonight, and New Mexico in the morn. So I’m doing what any sensible mother would do. I’m sitting at the beach with Amelia, pretending it’s not happening. Sigh.

Thanks to all who came out to support the eighth grade with their car wash yesterday. It was a great success, and even more important the kids had a good time. What better way to spend a hot, humid day than by washing cars? We’ll be planning another one in a couple of weeks, so be on the lookout.

The 29th annual Rotary pancake breakfast is this coming Sunday morning, August 12, at the Anchors in Edgartown. It starts at 8 o’clock in the morning and goes till 1 pm. All you can eat. Everyone’s welcome.

Please mark your calendar for August 31. There will be a blood drive at Alex’s Place at the YMCA on the 31st, from 1 pm until 6 pm. As always, there is a blood shortage everywhere, and donors are needed. I’ll try to remember to remind you in the upcoming columns too.

The Martha’s Vineyard Author Series continues at the Chilmark Community Center on Thursday, August 9, and Thursday, August 16, for discussions with two leading women shining a light on women’s and racial inequality. On August 9, comedy writer Nell Scovell discusses her memoir, “Just the Funny Parts,” and on August 16, author Tayari Jones join us to discuss her best-selling novel, “An American Marriage.”

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to my fabulous sister, Pam Gardner, on August 5. And to Tom Sullivan and Colette Fischer on August 6, my son from another mother, Ben DeBettencourt, on August 7, and my Uncle Jimmy Goodwin on August 8.

That’s all for this week. Sorry if I forgot anything. My mind is on other things, and I’m scattered. Have a great week.