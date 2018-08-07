‘Good man’ deserved a pass

To the Editor:

What is news? In the case of Randhi Belain, I suspect your decision to defend your reportage in itself casts aspersions on that very defense, and puts this question squarely in play.

We, those of us here permanently, comprise a very small community, membership in which carries an imperative to be supportive of one another and understanding of the innocent failures of human nature we all, perhaps unfortunately, perhaps embarrassingly, display on occasion.

Your handling of this matter certainly lacks grace; and, in my book, is an abuse of your bully pulpit. Dragging the name of a good man through the mud is culpable sensationalism, not news.

James A. Glavin

Aquinnah