Sun burnt grass

Ceiling fan rhythms

Shadowed spider crawls

Thirsty hydrangeas bow

Lavender scents humidity

Black-eyed Susans wink

As a skunk pup slinks

In the dusk

Cicadas call out the heat

And I nod asleep

To Miles Davis’

“So What.”

Ellen Martin Story, an avid reader and arts lover, is a retired human resources administrator who writes poetry in her wash-ashore Eden of Martha’s Vineyard.