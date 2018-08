August is peach month, and the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury is celebrating on Saturday, August 11, from noon to 4 pm. There will be peach everything: smoothies, ice cream, shortcake, cobbler, and more. There will also be music on the lawn, a kid’s raffle, and a raffle for the adults. All proceeds benefit the church. In the event of rain, celebrations will be held inside. For more information, call 508-693-2842.