They did it! The MV Sharks set a new franchise record with 36 wins in the regular season while winning the pennant in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. Now it’s onto the playoffs with the opening game tonight at 7 against the Brockton Rox at the Shark Tank in Oak Bluffs.

The 2018 FCBL pennant-winning Sharks reached the win record with an 11-9 win over the Rox on the road Sunday night in the last-regular season game.