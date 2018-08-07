Tisbury: the Vineyard Haven Band

Heard on Main Street: Three cheers for the Vineyard Haven Band!

The Vineyard Haven Band marks its 150th anniversary on Thursday, August 9. It is a tribute to Island musicians that so many talented members of the community have devoted their time and talent to presenting the well-loved band music. My husband’s grandfather Gifford and his sons enjoyed playing in the band many years ago. His grandfather wrote at least one piece that they played. Do you know how lucky we are to have the band’s wonderful music every Sunday in the summer? The band’s celebration of 150 years of music is tonight at the Tabernacle at 7:30 pm.

On Friday, August 10, at 7:30 pm, see “Far From the Tree” at the M.V. Film Center. This documentary of families meeting extraordinary challenges with love encourages us to cherish loved ones for who they are. Director Rachel Dretzin and Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. will follow the film with a Q and A. Doors open at 7 pm.

I hope to see you at the Peach Festival on Saturday, August 11, from noon to 4 pm at the West Tisbury Congregational Church. Choose fresh peaches, peach smoothies, peaches with ice cream, or peach shortcake. Goodies to go include blueberry-peach cobbler and homemade peach pies and jams. Mint ice tea will be served. There will be music on the lawn, and a gift basket raffle for the kids. You can win a peach tree. Peruse the table of gently used costume jewelry. All proceeds benefit this historic church. The festival will be indoors if it rains.

The Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga., which is the spiritual home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You are invited to hear the Rev. Dr. Warnock at the West Tisbury Congregational Church this Sunday, August 12, at 10 am.

Last week, entering Stop & Shop in midafternoon among a horde of people, someone commented, “You’d never think this was a Saturday in August on Martha’s Vineyard.” Another patron noted, “It’s only Friday. Imagine what tomorrow will be.”

Enjoy Art in the Stacks at the Vineyard Haven library, created by a 2018 graduate of the high school. The paintings by Opal Wortman are on display on the lower level of the library through the month of August. She will be at Parsons School of Design in Manhattan this fall.

Andrew Robinson loved his childhood summers on our Island. In his new book, “My Island, My Memories,” he combines those memories with the changes on Martha’s Vineyard over the years. He will be at the Vineyard Haven library at 7 pm on Tuesday, August 14.

President Bill Clinton will discuss his first novel, as part of the M.V. Author Series at the (air-conditioned) MVRHS Performing Arts Center at 6:30 pm Wednesday, August 22. I assure you that “The President Is Missing” is a good read. General-admission tickets are $60 for one ticket and $85 for two tickets, and both include one copy of the book with a bookplate signed by President Clinton and James Patterson. VIP tickets at $150 provide two seats in the front rows and a copy of the book autographed by President Clinton.

I admit I enjoy work by Alexandra Styron. Last week in the Times she was asked what book she might write about the SSA. I was delighted when she suggested a superhero movie starring Bridget Tobin taking care of the SSA problems. She certainly solves most of our important issues. This is a wonderful and well-deserved tribute to Bridget.

If you can help, you are needed. The Red Cross blood drive will be at Alex’s Place at the YMCA on Friday, August 31, from 1 to 6 pm.

Happy anniversary to Skip and Carol Bailey on Tuesday.

Big bunches of birthday balloons go to Benjamin Koster tomorrow. Happy birthday to Goodie Stiller Corriveau on Monday. Wish the best to Braden Kuehne on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: A clear conscience is usually the sign of a bad memory.