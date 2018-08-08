Ben Tumin presents ‘Monsters to Destroy’

Filmmaker and comedian Ben Tumin brings his multimedia presentation “Monsters to Destroy” to the West Tisbury library on Tuesday, August 14, at 4:30 pm. The presentation examines refugee resettlement in the U.S., according to a press release from the library. Mixing information about the refugee crisis with clips from interviews conducted with Scott Cooper, a retired Marine working in human rights advocacy, and five young Syrians living in Germany, Tumin argues in favor of welcoming refugees through the lens of national security. Adding anecdotes about his grandfather — himself a longtime Vineyard resident and once a German-Jewish refugee — Tumin connects Americans’ responses to refugees today to those of the past, and looks at how we might be able to break a historical cycle of vilifying them.

Tumin worked at Amnesty International in Morocco and the community-building platform Meetup before forging an independent career in political comedy and filmmaking. His work has been featured in the Daily Beast, Al Jazeera, and “The Brian Lehrer Show” (WNYC). He is currently touring “Monsters to Destroy” in partnership with Human Rights First, Vets for American Ideals, and more.

This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call the library at 508-693-3366 or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.