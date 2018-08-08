Book talk: ‘Daughter of the Cold War’

On Thursday, August 9, at 5 pm, come to the West Tisbury library for a book talk with Grace Kennan Warnecke in honor of her new book, “Daughter of the Cold War.” The author will read excerpts from the book, with a Q and A to follow.

According to a press release, “Daughter of the Cold War” is about a life lived on the edge of history. Daughter of one of the most influential diplomats of the 20th century, wife of the scion of a newspaper dynasty, and mother of the youngest owner of a major league baseball team, Grace eventually found her way out from under the shadows of others to forge a dynamic career of her own.

Grace Kennan Warnecke is chairman of the board of the National Committee on American Foreign Policy. A former fellow of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars and member of the advisory council of the Kennan Institute, she is former chair of the National Advisory Council at the Harriman Institute, and has held numerous positions in the public and private sector. Additionally, Warnecke was associate producer of the prizewinning PBS documentary “The First Fifty Years: Reflections on U.S.-Soviet Relations.” For more information, visit daughterofthecoldwar.com.