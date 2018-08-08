Brisk start to the series

The Holmes Hole Sailing Association August/September series began on Thursday, August 3, with a windy once-around-the-harbor race. The 18-mph Southwest breeze brought everyone to the finish line in under an hour. In fact, seven of the eight starters in the B Division finished within a minute of each other, for a very exciting conclusion.

Altius, the Stuart Knockabout sailed by Alan Wilson, took another first place, with At Last, Jim Dixon’s Alerion 28, just five seconds behind in corrected time. And only five seconds behind At Last was another Alerion 28, Providence, skippered by Stuart Halpert. A round of applause for the expert handicapping!

Just three contenders came out in the A Division on Thursday: Paul Duane’s Jeanneau 389, Mischief, came in third, behind Zander Melany sailing Truckin’, a J70. Jerry Goodale took the honors aboard Sienna, his Catalina 39. Sienna likes the heavier winds.

On Sunday, sailors were frustrated by light air. The Sound race was replaced by a harbor race more suited to the practically nonexistent breeze at the 1 pm start that finally filled in to a Northerly 8 mph. Speed of the winning A Division boat, Apres, a J120 sailed by Steve Besse, was just 3.8 knots. Second place went to another J Boat, Tango, a J100 belonging to Phil Hale. Tim Gollin slipped into third aboard his Brenta 38, Scheggia.

Alerion 28s took the top three spots in the B Division, separated by just 90 seconds after a two-hour sail. Heimkehr, with a black hull, skippered by Mead Wyman, was first, Tom Westcott’s dark green Tamu was second, and Mo Flam’s white Penelope was third.

Holmes Hole races are held Thursdays and Sundays. All are welcome. Please consult holmeshole.org for more information.