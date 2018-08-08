Budapest revisited: The view from 2018

On Wednesday, August 22, at 4:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will present a talk with author Susan Suleiman. Born in Budapest, which she left as a young child, Suleiman returned there many years later on a personal quest that resulted in her 1996 book “Budapest Diary: In Search of the Motherbook.” Recently she spent several months in the city as a fellow at the Central European University, and this time her preoccupation was with politics instead of personal history.

At this presentation, Suleiman will discuss the increasingly autocratic direction of the Hungarian government today, based on her personal observations and conversations with Hungarians — all this against the backdrop of the beauty and fascination of Budapest as a European capital. Copies of the book “Budapest Diary” will be available for purchase and signing. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

Susan Rubin Suleiman is the C. Douglas Dillon Research Professor of the Civilization of France, and research professor of comparative literature at Harvard University. Her many books include “The Némirovsky Question: The Life, Death, and Legacy of a Jewish Writer in 20th-Century France,” “Crises of Memory and the Second World War,” and “Budapest Diary: In Search of the Motherbook.” In April 2018, she was awarded France’s highest decoration, the Légion d’Honneur.