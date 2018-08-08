Chilmark selectmen applaud Backyard Bash

Chilmark selectmen commended the fire department Tuesday night for its annual picnic, the Backyard Bash, held August 1. Acting as temporary chairman in Jim Malkin’s absence, selectman Warren Doty read a letter into the record:

“The board of selectmen of the town of Chilmark would like to congratulate the Chilmark Fire Department and the Chilmark Firefighters Association for the very successful program held last Wednesday, August 1, 2018. The ‘Backyard Bash’ was a wonderful community event enjoyed by Chilmarkers of all ages, from toddlers to senior citizens. The spirit of the evening was a wonderful celebration of small-town life — families picnicking together, listening to good homegrown music, meeting and talking with neighbors. And we all enjoyed supporting our fire department and helping to raise funds for the scholarship fund. A big thank-you to all the volunteers and firefighters. Keep up your good work for our town.”

Chilmark Firefighters Association secretary Annie Bradshaw told The Times the event brought in approximately $5,000 for the scholarship fund.

“The weather cooperated with gentle wind to compensate for the hot humid air and to keep the bugs away,” Deputy Fire Chief Tim Carroll wrote in an email. “Lenny served up some fun cookout food to a mixed group of happy people. The band was awesome. These people are shockingly good. No wonder people flock to hear them perform Thursday evenings at Cliffhangers. Our local shops helped fundraise for our scholarship fund with various donated items. Remember to buy local!”

“I liked the peppers and sausage,” firefighter Gary Robinson said, “but I also had a hard time staying away from the brownies.”

In other business, the selectmen issued a request for clarifications to inspector of wires Cole Powers regarding the punch list of harbor electrical repair and upgrade items to be submitted to the electrical engineering firm secured by the town, Carroll informed the selectmen.

“This is actually difficult to understand without more information,” Doty said.

Carroll also informed the board that the asbestos study conducted on the fire station and a recent land survey of the property the station sits on have exhausted the public safety building (new fire station) budget. A recent invoice from design consultants Pacheco Ross puts the town $3,420 in the hole, Carroll said. The board voted 2-0 to pay the invoice from the selectmen’s unclassified fund.