Cousen Rose hosts opening for memoir and Tunstull “Watercolors”

The Cousen Rose Gallery in Oak Bluffs once again welcomes artist Glenn Tunstull, along with author Lisa Jones Gentry, at a reception on Saturday, August 11, from 7 to 9 pm.

Author Lisa Jones Gentry’s memoir, “Forbidden Love,” tells the true story of a black priest and white nun as told by their son.

Tunstull is known for his watercolor paintings that depict both the calm beauty and the atmosphere of Vineyard beach life. A Hudson River Valley artist, Tunstull’s trendsetting fashion illustratrations appeared in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, The New York Times, and Women’s Wear Daily in the 1970s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. He was one of the first African American artists to illustrate in those publications. In September of 2015, two of his iconic 1970s illustrations were featured during London Fashion Week, hosted by the Gray M.C.A. Gallery. Tunstull is a professor at Parsons The New School For Design, where he has taught fine art, illustration, and fashion design for more than 25 years.

His career as a fashion illustrator-turned-fine-artist is recounted in his new book, “Tunstull — From Fashion to Fine Art,” authored by Tunstull and co-authored with Jelani Bandele. Tunstall’s book will also be available at Cousen Rose Gallery during his exhibit. “Watercolors,” runs through the end of August.

Cousen Rose Gallery is at 71 Upper Circuit Ave., Oak Bluffs; 508-693-6656.