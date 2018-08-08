Creamers top Honeys

1 of 5

The Creamers struck for five runs in the second inning enroute to a 7-3 win over the Honeys, Tuesday night at Veterans Park, clinching a berth in the Martha’s Vineyard Women’s Softball league championship against the Mama’s Girls on Thursday.

Lindsay Kleeman and Zoë Nugent had three hits apiece, while shortstop Kelly Silvia knocked in two runs and played stellar defense to send the Creamers to the title game for the seventh time in the league’s 14 seasons.

After a scoreless first inning, the Honeys took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Darcie Hanaway ripped a double to score Sarah Strem and Nicole Gazaille-Graves added an RBI-single.

In the home half of the second, Shawna O’ Donnell put the Creamers on the board with a single up the middle, scoring Veronika Buckley. Tara Dinkel followed with another single bringing Anne Doyle across the plate to tie the game and Linsday Kleeman knocked in O’ Donnell to give the Creamers the lead. Kelly Silvia capped off the rally with a two-run single to shallow right and Team Cream went to the third up 5-2.

The Honeys got a run back in the fifth with Sarah Wennes lacing a double to score Becky Nutton who came home with a perfect slide. Nutton was sure with her glove at first base in the bottom of the fifth, recording the second out by scooping a low bounce and retiring the side by keeping her foot on the bag while stretching to snag a high throw.

Kelly Silvia opened the sixth inning with the web gem of the night, leaping to snare Emily deBettencourt’s line drive.

The Creamers closed out the win with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Lindsay Kleeman singled to score Anne Doyle and Zoë Nugent hammered an RBI-triple.

The double-elimination playoffs conclude on Thursday night at Veterans Park with another battle between the top two teams. The first place Mama’s Girls and second place Creamers split the regular season series but the Mama’s beat the Creamers, 11-7, in a winner’s bracket playoff game on August 2. Jenna Zechner struck the big blow with a grand slam. Thus, the once-beaten Creamers need to beat the unbeaten Mamas twice on Thursday to win the title, while the Mamas must win only once. The first game gets underway at 6:30 pm with the second game, if necessary, at 8.